Laguna Blanca Presents Scottish Fiddle Music

Laguna Blanca School presents an evening of Scottish fiddle music on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at The Victoria Hall Theater, 33 W. Victoria Street.

The Peat-Fire Flame duo with two-time winner of the U.S. open Scottish Fiddling championship Colyn Fischer and former Santa Barbara resident and pianist Shauna Pickett-Gordon will perform new and traditional Scottish music.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

A workshop for intermediate through advance violin/fiddle players will take place March 7 at The Victoria Hall Theater from Noon-5 p.m. Learn the secrets of the driven bow from master teacher and performer Colyn Fischer. In this one-day workshop, Colyn will cover technique and style for turning on the excitement in your reels, jigs, and strathspeys. He will help you unlock the secrets of the Scotch snap, the burr, the arrow, and other flavorful characteristics of the best traditional Scottish music. Advance registration ($35-$50) is required.



Please contact Emily Sommermann, LBS Strings Instructor, at 805.969.2960 for details.

Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School‘s public relations director.