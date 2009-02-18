Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author to Speak at UCSB Feb. 22

By UCSB | February 18, 2009 | 12:03 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Thomas E. Ricks, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of The New York Times bestseller, “Fiasco – The American Military Adventure in Iraq,” speaking on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Ricks will discuss his new book, “The Gamble: General David Petraeus and the American Military Adventure in Iraq, 2006-2008,” his second news-breaking installment on the Iraq War story.

Tom Ricks has covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post since 2000. Prior to that, he had the same beat at the Wall Street Journal, where he was a reporter for 17 years. Ricks was a member of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams for national reporting in 2000 and 2002. He has reported on U.S. military activities in Somalia, Haiti, Korea, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Kuwait, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Ricks’ new book, “The Gamble: General David Petraeus and the American Military Adventure in Iraq, 2006-2008,” uses hundreds of hours of exclusive interviews with top officers in Iraq and extraordinary on-the-ground reporting to document the inside story of the Iraq War. The book’s focus centers on the events that took place as the American military was forced to reckon with an expanding insurgency and the resulting “surge” strategy that was launched to counter it - at which point - a very different war began.

Tom Ricks is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. This is a free event. Books by Tom Ricks will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Click here for more information or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535. or go online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 