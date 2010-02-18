Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:04 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Stimulus Funds Allotted for Summerland Circulation Improvement Project

More than $450,000 is designated for the work, scheduled to begin Monday

By William Boyer | February 18, 2010 | 11:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department announced this week that $454,837 has been designated for the Summerland Circulation Improvement Project as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act program in the First District.

With the release of the economic stimulus package and federal monies for county transportation improvements, Santa Barbara County officials have aggressively prepared several projects to qualify and capture ARRA funding.

The Summerland Circulation Improvement Project contract was awarded to Granite Construction.

“The Summerland parking and circulation project is the product of many years of planning and partnership between the county and community stakeholders,” First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said. “It has been exciting to see the transformation of downtown Summerland due to the completion of the first phase of this project, and I am looking forward to celebrating the completion of this next phase of the project with the Summerland community.”

The project is located in Summerland between Ortega Ridge Road and Greenwell Avenue on Ortega Hill Road and Lillie Avenue. Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Ortega Hill Road will have 24-hour closure of the eastbound lane, and a detour will be in place to direct traffic onto Ortega Ridge Road to Greenwell Avenue to Lillie Avenue through the duration of the project. The westbound lane will remain open for one-way traffic.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday and should be completed by late April, weather permitting. The county’s Public Work’s Department will administer and inspect the construction of this project.

For more information about the county and its ARRA funding, click here and then click on the Economic Recovery link under Featured Sites on the home page.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

 
