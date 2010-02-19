Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:44 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Accused in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Pleads Not Guilty

Richard Rodriguez is facing charges in Highway 101 deaths of Marcos Arredondo, Macrina Ocampo

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 19, 2010 | 8:29 p.m.

Richard Rodriguez, the alleged driver in the Nov. 8, 2009, wrong-way Highway 101 collision that killed two Goleta residents, pleaded not guilty Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Richard Rodriguez
Richard Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 20, of Tustin, is accused of driving the wrong way while under the influence, crashing head-on into a car carrying four people — including 18-year-old Marcos Arredondo and 58-year-old Macrina Ocampo, who died after the crash.

He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing great bodily injury to three others. Arredondo’s teenage sisters, Karina and Yessika, were in the backseat and were seriously injured.

Rodriguez appeared in court Friday before Judge Rick Brown, with a dozen family members and friends of Arredondo and Ocampo sitting in the audience.

“It’s a tragedy on all levels,” said Dyke Huish, Rodriguez’s attorney. “He’s a nice kid. ... He’s everybody’s son.”

Prosecutor Lee Carter of the District Attorney’s Office talked with the victims’ family and friends after the court appearance. He said the prosecution is eager to see the case move forward.

The county Probation Department will prepare a report compiling all of the evidence in the case to brief Brown by March 30.

If Brown approves moving forward, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 