Driver Accused in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Pleads Not Guilty

Richard Rodriguez is facing charges in Highway 101 deaths of Marcos Arredondo, Macrina Ocampo

Richard Rodriguez, the alleged driver in the Nov. 8, 2009, wrong-way Highway 101 collision that killed two Goleta residents, pleaded not guilty Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Rodriguez, 20, of Tustin, is accused of driving the wrong way while under the influence, crashing head-on into a car carrying four people — including 18-year-old Marcos Arredondo and 58-year-old Macrina Ocampo, who died after the crash.

He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing great bodily injury to three others. Arredondo’s teenage sisters, Karina and Yessika, were in the backseat and were seriously injured.

Rodriguez appeared in court Friday before Judge Rick Brown, with a dozen family members and friends of Arredondo and Ocampo sitting in the audience.

“It’s a tragedy on all levels,” said Dyke Huish, Rodriguez’s attorney. “He’s a nice kid. ... He’s everybody’s son.”

Prosecutor Lee Carter of the District Attorney’s Office talked with the victims’ family and friends after the court appearance. He said the prosecution is eager to see the case move forward.

The county Probation Department will prepare a report compiling all of the evidence in the case to brief Brown by March 30.

If Brown approves moving forward, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.

