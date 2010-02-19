Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:47 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Some Ultra-Beethoven

Enjoy Saturday's extended Matinée Concert for the same low cost — free

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 19, 2010 | 7:15 p.m.

For this reason or that — mainly, I suspect, the one-hour format of its free concerts — the Santa Barbara Music Club generally avoids longer works in order to pack as much variety into each program. For its next Matinée Concert, however, it has scheduled not one but two full-length works by Beethoven.

Beethoven’s birthday has come and gone, but the Santa Barbara Music Club is still celebrating
Beethoven’s birthday has come and gone, but the Santa Barbara Music Club is still celebrating. (Portrait by Christian Hornemann, 1803)

At 3 p.m. Saturday in the downtown library’s Faulkner Gallery, club members will perform Beethoven’s Quartet in E-Flat Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 16 (with Elaine Schott on violin, Sandy Homb on viola, Sally Greenebaum on cello and John Sonquist on piano), followed by a selection of Negro Spirituals sung by soprano Dauri Kennedy, with Val Underwood on piano. It will conclude with Beethoven’s miraculous Piano Sonata in A-Flat Major, Opus 110 — the “Tempest” — performed by Christopher Davis.

Those of you familiar with the Beethoven catalogue will be surprised to see a Beethoven piano quartet with a regular Opus number, because there aren’t any.

There are three amazingly delightful quartets he wrote when he was 14, which show up as WoO 36, Nos. 1-3 (“WoO” = “Werke ohne Opuszahl” or “Works without opus number”), but Opus 16 is a Quintet for Piano and Winds. Of course, it is this quintet we will hear, transcribed for piano and strings by the composer (no one is exactly sure when). It has that nimble charm that only early Beethoven possesses.

The “Tempest” Sonata is not program music, exactly, though Beethoven was inspired, he said, by the Shakespeare play of the same name. The final movement is the composer at his most compelling — and his most mysterious.

I have long felt that Beethoven’s enduring popularity is not based on his thundering or his invincible solemnity; it is the image of the mysterious solitary wanderer that draws us to him — we glimpse it in “Für Elise” and in the high trilling in the “Emperor” Concerto, the ecstatic yearning in the first movement of the “Pastoral” Symphony — but in this sonata, we get to spend more time with him. We don’t get to know him, because that is not possible, but we want to know him more than ever.

Tickets to the concert are priceless — because it’s free, like most Music Club events. For more information on the club, click here or call 805.683.0811.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 