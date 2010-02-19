Man Arrested on Child Pornography, Sex Abuse Charges
Santa Maria police find evidence while conducting a probation search
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 19, 2010 | 5:02 p.m.
Caleb Joshua Lawson
Santa Maria police arrested a suspect Thursday for possible involvement in child pornography and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.
Officers went to a residence in the 700 block of East Orange Street to assist probation officials.
During the probation search, they discovered information that warranted the arrest.
Caleb Joshua Lawson, 19, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of production of child pornography, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and probation violation.
His bail was set at $40,000.
