Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:40 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 

Police Warn of Fraudulent Solicitations for UCSB

People posing as students are reportedly going door to door seeking donations for the orchestra or choir

By UCSB | February 20, 2010 | 1:29 a.m.

Goleta police are asking the public to contact them if anyone approaches their homes soliciting donations for the UCSB orchestra or choir.

Paul Berkowitz, chairman of UCSB’s Music Department, said he has been receiving numerous reports of people posing as students going door-to-door in Goleta and Santa Barbara and telling residents that they are seeking donations to finance a trip for the UCSB orchestra and choir.

“This is not true,” Berkowitz said. “It’s a complete fraud. There is no such tour and no fundraising or solicitations being organized by the UCSB Symphony Orchestra.”

Anyone who is approached by people posing as students seeking donations for the UCSB orchestra is urged to contact the Goleta Police Department at 805.681.4133 or the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2300.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 