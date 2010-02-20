Police Warn of Fraudulent Solicitations for UCSB

People posing as students are reportedly going door to door seeking donations for the orchestra or choir

Goleta police are asking the public to contact them if anyone approaches their homes soliciting donations for the UCSB orchestra or choir.

Paul Berkowitz, chairman of UCSB’s Music Department, said he has been receiving numerous reports of people posing as students going door-to-door in Goleta and Santa Barbara and telling residents that they are seeking donations to finance a trip for the UCSB orchestra and choir.

“This is not true,” Berkowitz said. “It’s a complete fraud. There is no such tour and no fundraising or solicitations being organized by the UCSB Symphony Orchestra.”

Anyone who is approached by people posing as students seeking donations for the UCSB orchestra is urged to contact the Goleta Police Department at 805.681.4133 or the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2300.