Santa Barbara Middle School Names Brian McWilliams New Head of School

Santa Barbara native has been in the role on an interim basis since July

Santa Barbara Middle School has announced the appointment of Brian McWiliams as its new head of school.

McWilliams, who has served as interim head of school since July, will lead the 33-year-old independent school for students in sixth through ninth grades.

A Santa Barbara native, McWilliams joined Santa Barbara Middle School as a world history teacher in 1997. As an exceptional and much-loved teacher of 13 years, he has designed innovative curricula both inside and outside the classroom that integrate the school’s multifaceted program of rigorous academics, creative arts, outdoor education and community service.

As is true of so many of the faculty at the school, McWilliams has played an integral role in strengthening the school’s outdoor experiential education program, which has received national accreditation and attention.

As technology coordinator and founder of the Digital Arts Program for the school, his visionary leadership has helped create a 21st-century learning environment designed to prepare students for future success in school, work and life.

“Because of the dedication and passion for teaching of our faculty and staff, it is truly an honor and a privilege to serve in this new role,” McWilliams said. “Santa Barbara Middle School attracts the most incredible students and families, and I am very excited about the future of the school.”

Laura Collins, school board chairwoman, said, “Brian McWilliams is uniquely qualified to lead Santa Barbara Middle School into the next decade. His passion for the school’s mission, support of faculty, and respect for students and their families will continue our tradition of excellence not only in meeting the students’ educational needs, but also providing the tools they need to successfully navigate through their adolescent years and to lead fulfilling lives.”

— Christine Cowles is the director of development and public relations for Santa Barbara Middle School.