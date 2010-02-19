SBCC Golf Classic to Honor Cottage CEO Ron Werft

The March 15 fundraiser at La Cumbre Country Club will benefit Vaquero athletics

SBCC’s 17th annual Golf Classic on March 15 will honor Cottage Health System President and CEO Ron Werft.

The annual fundraising event for the SBCC Athletics Program, which offers 17 sports for men and women, will be held at the La Cumbre Country Club.

Honorees are selected based on their service to SBCC.

“Ron is an outstanding selection,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “Cottage and SBCC have a true community partnership by working closely together to offer an exemplary nursing program.”

Cottage provides critical faculty funding for classroom instruction at SBCC and then offers its hospital settings for the nursing students to practice their skills under the guidance of highly qualified staff.

This year’s Golf Classic also will commemorate SBCC’s 100th anniversary of its founding and of service to the community.

The fundraiser for Vaquero athletics will be a four-person scramble with awards in three flights, followed by a silent auction and raffle. Special gifts and prizes will be awarded in various contests, including a putt for $50,000.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. March 15, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The cost is $1,000 per foursome and $1,050 after March 1.

Major tournament sponsors include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries, Pacifica Suites, Lloyd Civil and Sports Engineering, the Volentine Family Foundation and Student Insurance.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.