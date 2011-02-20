Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Arts & Lectures Has Got a Little Liszt

Jean-Yves Thibaudet to lead bicentennial concert Tuesday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 20, 2011 | 3:57 a.m.

In honor of the 200th birthday of Franz Liszt, UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the eminent French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in a bicentennial concert of Liszt’s works at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Franz Liszt in 1843, aged 32, in a photo by Herman Briow.
The day before his performance at the Music Academy, Thibaudet will lead a piano master class with students from the UCSB Music Department at 7 p.m. Monday in UCSB’s Geiringer Hall. The master class is open to the public for observation.

The program of Thibaudet’s recital at Hahn Hall will consist of the following works by Liszt: “Les Jeux d’Eaux à la Villa d’Este,” “Légendes,” “Meine Freuden (after Chopin, Chants polonais no. 5),” “Ballade No. 2 in b minor,” “Isolde’s Liebestod,” from Tristan und Isolde (after Wagner) and “Tarantella” from Venezia e Napoli.

Liszt has a fair claim to be considered the most important European musician between the death of Beethoven and the advent of Stravinsky and Schoenberg. I say “important” advisedly, because there were, of course, several greater composers at work during this time.

As for his piano playing, although his contemporaries were virtually unanimous in hailing him as the greatest living pianist, the greatest who had ever lived, we have no direct means of verifying it. True, his playing expanded the technical means of his instrument, as his conducting did the same for the occupant of the podium. But his supreme importance lies in the magnitude of his contribution to the music of his time and times to come. He invented the rhapsody and the tone poem; he discovered chords and progressions that would not blossom until the time of Debussy and Ravel. Best of all, he was lavishly, selflessly generous with his fellow composers and performers, and he made massive positive interventions in the careers of Richard Wagner, Hector Berlioz, Camille Saint-Saëns, Edvard Grieg and Alexander Borodin.

It is no doubt bad form to mention a rival music event by another organization in a preview, but form was never my strong point, so I am bound to say it is unfortunate that this concert conflicts so directly with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra concert Tuesday at the Lobero Theatre.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is being cryptic about its ticket prices, except to say that “Tickets are very limited, for the Hahn Hall recital.” Click here for more information, or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

