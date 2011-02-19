Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Tornado Warning Issued for La Conchita, Lake Casitas

Severe thunderstorm moving ashore south of Carpinteria; warning in effect until 6:45 p.m.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | February 19, 2011

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for La Conchita and Lake Casitas after Doppler radar detected a severe thunderstorm moving ashore from the south, east of Carpinteria. The storm is moving east at 20 mph and the warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to the weather service, the size and severity of the thunderstorm is capable of producing a tornado. No tornadoes or damaging wind were reported and the warning was canceled at 6:45 p.m.

The weather service advises that basements and inside reinforced buildings are the safest places to be in a tornado. Seek shelter on the lowest floor or a building in an interior hallway or closet, and stay away from windows. If caught outside, flee to a culvert or low ditch and lie flat with your hands covering your head. Mobile homes and automobiles are not considered safe shelters.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue across Santa Barbara County through at least 8 p.m. Saturday. Although the showers are likely to be brief, some could include heavy rain at rates of more than a half-inch per hour. Small hail is also expected.

A flash-flood watch remains in effect through Saturday night for the burn areas of the Jesusita and La Brea fires. The weather service warned of local flooding and ponding on roadways, and advised motorists to use caution.

Snow levels have dropped to between 1,500 and 2,000 feet and the weather service said 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible on San Marcos Pass.

Saturday’s overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Breezy conditions will continue with northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

