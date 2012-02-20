Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Judge Orders Boy Scouts to Release Molestation Allegation Files

Ruling stems from lawsuit filed by family of Goleta teenager who was molested by Scout leader in 2007

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 20, 2012 | 2:31 a.m.

Al Stein
Al Stein (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department file photo)

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has ordered the Boy Scouts of America to turn over confidential records of sexual-abuse allegations to the parents of a Goleta teenager who was molested by his troop leader in 2007.

The family of the now 17-year-old youth filed suit against the Irvine, Texas-based organization after the former Scout leader, Al Stein, was convicted of molesting the boy as they worked at a BSA Christmas tree lot at 5875 Calle Real in Goleta. A second Scout came forward with similar allegations after Stein’s arrest.

Stein, now 32, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2009 but was paroled early and reportedly is living in a Salinas motel with other sex offenders.

Judge Donna Geck, who is overseeing the lawsuit, has ordered the Scouts to hand over the last 20 years’ worth of records by Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

The victims’ names are to be removed and Geck ordered that the files not be made public.

The BSA documents, which have been kept since the 1920s, are known within the organization as “ineligible volunteer files” and officials say they are intended to keep suspected molesters and others accused of misconduct out of Scouting.

BSA officials have resisted the documents’ release, citing the privacy rights of victims and claiming that many of the records are based on unproven allegations. As of Sunday night, the organization has not said whether it would comply with or appeal Geck’s order.

The trial is scheduled for April.

In keeping with guidelines established in Noozhawk’s style manual, the names of sexual-abuse victims are withheld.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 