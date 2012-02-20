Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Disengaged Catholics Speak at Santa Barbara’s Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

Roman Catholic Womenpriests invite community to share a call to worship

By Rev. Jeannette Love for the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | February 20, 2012 | 1:51 a.m.

“Consult not your fears but your hopes and your dreams.
Think not about your frustrations, but about your unfulfilled potential.
Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in,
but with what it is still possible for you to do.”
Pope John XXIII

Do you still treasure elements of your Catholic background and experience? Do you feel called to worship in a community that values sacraments, rituals, inclusivity and the deepening of your spiritual journey?

Come to hear stories and share your stories of what caused you to leave the Roman Catholic Church! Bring your hopes and reflection questions. Learn about Santa Barbara’s Catholic Church of the Beatitudes!

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes and its Roman Catholic Womenpriests invite you to attend a meeting at 4 p.m. March 3 and again at 4 p.m. April 14 at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Guests are most welcome to stay for the Mass that follows. Weekly services are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Founded three years ago by Pastor Suzanne Dunn and a small community of worshipers, the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes’ unique approach is rooted in the long and dynamic history and lineage of the Roman Catholic Church. Its Roman Catholic Womenpriests are called to serve the many disengaged Catholics who have left the Church but who are seeking a way to live out their call as Christians.

This year will be the 10th anniversary since the inception of Roman Catholic Womenpriests begun by a male bishop from Europe who felt it was time for women to be ordained. Even though the Vatican does not agree that women should be ordained, Roman Catholic Womenpriests assert that, historically, women in the church have been ordained.

Click here for more information or to register at no charge, or call 805.252.4105.

— The Rev. Jeannette Love is associate pastor of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.

 
