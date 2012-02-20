Forecast Says Presidents’ Day Is Cool, but Temperatures in the Mid-70s Are on the Way

The last week’s nippy weather will extend into Monday but warmer temperatures are expected to return to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Tuesday. High surf will continue to pound Central Coast beaches for at least one more day.

The National Weather Service said conditions should be mostly sunny Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday, but daytime temperatures are only expected to reach the low 60s.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, daytime temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 60s and then settle in the mid-70s through the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the 40s are forecast this week.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday with government offices and banks closed for the day.

