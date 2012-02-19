Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Chin Check — Get Better Posture, Part 7

Chances are that you're a 'forward head thruster,' too

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | February 19, 2012 | 10:49 p.m.

If you are like most people, you want to get ahead in life. The metaphor exists for a good reason.

Many people literally stick their head ahead as they advance in life. Such “get-aheaders” are technically called “forward head thrusters.”

Guess what? Odds are good (or would that be “bad”?) that you are a forward head thruster. How can you know? And what does it matter?

To find out whether your spinal alignment has (mal)adapted to a desire to get ahead, take the quick chin check we show in our video.

Sure, you might not like the momentary double-chin look. Goodness knows I, Kymberly, am not so keen on that video side view of my triple chin (what I will do for you lovely readers!). But you will like the benefits of that bowling ball known as your head being balanced over its support system instead of awkwardly perched in front of it.

Centering your head over your spine will increase comfort, decrease neck tension, keep you nicely extended and save the planet. Or at least your posture.

Readers and viewers: How much space did you have between your finger and chin? ‘Fess up.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

