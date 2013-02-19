Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Casey Tadlock, Mike Culliver Join HUB International Insurance Services

By HUB International Insurance Services | February 19, 2013 | 7:06 p.m.

HUB International Insurance Services is pleased to introduce Mike Culliver as an account executive for the Southern California Region Commercial Lines Business Unit, and the addition of Casey Tadlock as an account executive in its Southern California Employee Benefits Division.

Culliver is responsible for handling accounts throughout California, and specializes in workers compensation insurance for companies that are having trouble managing their experience mod.

He relocated to Los Angeles from Orange County, where he was employed by Brown & Brown Insurance as a commercial lines producer. He has more than six years of experience in the insurance industry. His expertise in the market will be a benefit to current and future clients.

Tadlock has been in the insurance industry for more than nine years and has extensive experience in many facets of the employee benefits industry.

Her strategic consulting style with clients has resulted in major cost reductions, financial process re?engineering, and health plan design changes adapted for a competitive and changing business environment.

She is highly professional and able to sort through complicated benefit plan design programs to find the elements of effective options while simplifying business execution. She is regarded by her peers and clients as an outstanding team player with a business ethic and customer focus of the highest caliber.

Tadlock is a continuing member of employee benefits associations at national, state and local levels, and served on the board of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters for three years, including one term as president.

Tadlock can be reached at 805.879.9546 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

HUB International Insurance Services is one of the top 10 insurance brokers in the nation, with 250 offices globally. HUB International is a full service insurance agency, offering comprehensive insurance products for the ever changing business world.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 