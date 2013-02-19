Casey Tadlock, Mike Culliver Join HUB International Insurance Services

HUB International Insurance Services is pleased to introduce Mike Culliver as an account executive for the Southern California Region Commercial Lines Business Unit, and the addition of Casey Tadlock as an account executive in its Southern California Employee Benefits Division.

Culliver is responsible for handling accounts throughout California, and specializes in workers compensation insurance for companies that are having trouble managing their experience mod.

He relocated to Los Angeles from Orange County, where he was employed by Brown & Brown Insurance as a commercial lines producer. He has more than six years of experience in the insurance industry. His expertise in the market will be a benefit to current and future clients.

Tadlock has been in the insurance industry for more than nine years and has extensive experience in many facets of the employee benefits industry.

Her strategic consulting style with clients has resulted in major cost reductions, financial process re?engineering, and health plan design changes adapted for a competitive and changing business environment.

She is highly professional and able to sort through complicated benefit plan design programs to find the elements of effective options while simplifying business execution. She is regarded by her peers and clients as an outstanding team player with a business ethic and customer focus of the highest caliber.

Tadlock is a continuing member of employee benefits associations at national, state and local levels, and served on the board of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters for three years, including one term as president.

Tadlock can be reached at 805.879.9546 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

HUB International Insurance Services is one of the top 10 insurance brokers in the nation, with 250 offices globally. HUB International is a full service insurance agency, offering comprehensive insurance products for the ever changing business world.