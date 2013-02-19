Creek Week Logo Contest Open to Artists of All Ages

This year will mark Santa Barbara’s 14th Creek Week celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Creek Week is an annual community event coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta and the City of Carpinteria, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations.

This year, artists of all ages are invited to submit designs for a Creek Week logo. The winning logo will be used for all Creek Week promotional materials.

Designs are due by 5 p.m. Friday, April 5. The winning entry will be announced at the Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 20, and the winner will receive a $100 gift card to Art Essentials and a Creek Week T-shirt featuring his or her logo.

Contest details and submission guidelines can be found online by clicking here.

— Liz Smith is a creeks outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.