Crews Respond to Dryer Fire at Santa Barbara Complex

Investigators link the cause to mechanical failure, with damage limited to the washer/dryer unit and laundry room

A fire damaged a washer/dryer unit and caused light smoke damage to a laundry room Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 4200 block of Pozo Circle, on St. Vincent’s property off Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Fire Capt. Gary Pitney said a 9-1-1 call was received shortly after 1 p.m. from neighbors who saw smoke coming from the residence.

Crews responded and found the dryer on fire in the laundry room. They used a pre-connect hose line to extinguish the blaze.

Pitney said gas to the residential complex was turned off as a precaution, and the dryer was removed from the home.

He said firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check on the status of the structure’s walls, but damage was limited to the washer/dryer unit with light smoke damage to the laundry room. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

The home’s tenants reported having ongoing mechanical issues with the dryer, and the cause of the fire was determined to be mechanical failure.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.