Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Respond to Dryer Fire at Santa Barbara Complex

Investigators link the cause to mechanical failure, with damage limited to the washer/dryer unit and laundry room

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | February 19, 2013 | 10:08 p.m.

A fire damaged a washer/dryer unit and caused light smoke damage to a laundry room Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 4200 block of Pozo Circle, on St. Vincent’s property off Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Fire Capt. Gary Pitney said a 9-1-1 call was received shortly after 1 p.m. from neighbors who saw smoke coming from the residence.

Crews responded and found the dryer on fire in the laundry room. They used a pre-connect hose line to extinguish the blaze.

Pitney said gas to the residential complex was turned off as a precaution, and the dryer was removed from the home.

He said firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check on the status of the structure’s walls, but damage was limited to the washer/dryer unit with light smoke damage to the laundry room. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

The home’s tenants reported having ongoing mechanical issues with the dryer, and the cause of the fire was determined to be mechanical failure.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 