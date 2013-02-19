Ensemble Theatre Company Extends Performances of ‘The Liar’

The Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that, due to popular demand and sold-out performances, its current production of The Liar will be extended.

The production has received rave reviews. The Santa Barbara Independent called this clever and zany farce “highly entertaining, unceasingly funny.” The News-Press praised it for “one of the best comic performances in many a season … just stunning.”

The production will now play through Sunday, March 3.

Dorante, a charismatic country law student — and habitual liar — has come to Paris seeking pleasure. He falls head over heels for the beautiful Clarice, but mistakes her name for that of her best friend, Lucrece. His trusty servant Cliton, however, has one weakness: He must tell the truth.

Contemporary playwright David Ives, author of All in the Timing and Venus in Fur, spins a laugh-filled modern twist on this classic French farce by Pierre Corneille. The Liar is directed by executive artistic director Jonathan Fox.

Additional performances for The Liar will run from Wednesday, Feb. 27 to Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Tickets for these added performances are now on sale at the Ensemble box office at 805.965.5400 or by clicking here. Check out the Ensemble’s Facebook page for more information and rave reviews from audience members.

— James Breen is a public relations and marketing coordinator for the Ensemble Theatre Company.