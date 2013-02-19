‘The Entrepreneur UpSpiral’ Focus of Wednesday’s MIT Enterprise Forum

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will present “The Entrepreneur UpSpiral: Understanding the Quantified Self” from 5 to 8 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Online registration is now closed, but registration will be available in the lobby of the venue.

The cost is $40 for general admission and $15 for students with ID.

Being an entrepreneur by definition is challenging. The risks are often significant and the stress and hours are grueling. Owning your own business can be one of the most taxing endeavors an individual can take on.

The MIT Enterprise Forum will provide a framework to help entrepreneurs get into their UpSpiral™, which keeps their “creative energy and leadership” positive, thriving and flourishing.

Esteemed keynote speaker Dr. William Larkin will outline this growing facet of positive psychology and discuss the application of the UpSpiral for start-ups and entrepreneurs and how maintaining a positive organizational flow significantly increases your probability of success.

Other speakers include Christopher Means of DigiFit, business strategy consultant Gary Morais and John Amschler of Quantified Self.