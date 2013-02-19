Goleta Valley Art Association’s Next Exhibit to Open March 8

The Goleta Valley Art Association invites the community to visit it at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The March Art Show will be held March 8-27 and will be located in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

The juror for this event will be Rick Garcia. More than 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured.

Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists. To purchase paintings, call the Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.967.6964. Click here for upcoming events.

Please call the library at 805.964.7878 for hours.

— Colleen Janée is the public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.