Improvised Stand-Up Show ‘Set List’ Coming to Velvet Jones

“Set List,” Troy Conrad and Paul Provenza’s innovative improvised stand-up show, is coming to Velvet Jones, 423 State St. in Santa Barbara, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

It will feature Charles Fleischer (Who Framed Roger Rabbit), Moshe Kasher (Chelsea Lately), Matt Kirshen (Last Comic Standing), Natasha Leggero (Chelsea Lately), Rick Overton (The Office), Santa Barbara’s own Kimmie Dee and a special guest.

The show will be hosted by Provenza, director of The Aristocrats.

“Though it might sound impossible and, no doubt, intimidating, ‘Set List’ comes out incredibly funny, like a sharp Whose Line Is It Anyway? for stand-up comedy.” — Punchline Magazine

Comedy pros are handed an original, never-before-seen set list of topics as they walk on stage to create an instant, spontaneous and original stand-up set before a live audience.

Each new set list is projected on screen so the audience can follow along, get inside the minds of comedians, and watch how they craft their own particular style of comedy right from the moment of creation.

Set List is also a 14-episode TV series airing on ABC2 in Australia, and will air in April in the United Kingdom on Sky Atlantic.

Admission to Friday’s show is $15. Click here to order tickets online.

— Troy Conrad is a co-producer of “Set List.”