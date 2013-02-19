Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Sexual Predator Deserves to Stay Behind Bars

By Nancy Ellen Kapp | February 19, 2013 | 5:59 p.m.

Where does justice hide?

We really have to question a system that protects the predators and lets the victims live in hell. The victims are innocent, yet they and their families suffer in unimaginable ways.

Just reading this story (“A Mother’s Fears Awakened by Sexual Predator’s Possible Release,” Noozhawk, Feb. 18) makes my heart feel like it weighs two tons.

We continue to allow the unjust to be free, and the innocent stays behind steel bars. We allow darkness to take our light away and say it’s all right. The truth is that it’s not all right.

This man needs to stay behind bars for his lifetime. The damage he caused will never be healed or repaired until justice is done. Keep Tibor Karsai in jail behind bars where he needs to be.

This message is saying if we release him once again, he will commit the same crime. How many lives have to be destroyed before women are respected?

Nancy Ellen Kapp
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 