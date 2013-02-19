Letter to the Editor: Sexual Predator Deserves to Stay Behind Bars

Where does justice hide?

We really have to question a system that protects the predators and lets the victims live in hell. The victims are innocent, yet they and their families suffer in unimaginable ways.

Just reading this story (“A Mother’s Fears Awakened by Sexual Predator’s Possible Release,” Noozhawk, Feb. 18) makes my heart feel like it weighs two tons.

We continue to allow the unjust to be free, and the innocent stays behind steel bars. We allow darkness to take our light away and say it’s all right. The truth is that it’s not all right.

This man needs to stay behind bars for his lifetime. The damage he caused will never be healed or repaired until justice is done. Keep Tibor Karsai in jail behind bars where he needs to be.

This message is saying if we release him once again, he will commit the same crime. How many lives have to be destroyed before women are respected?

Nancy Ellen Kapp

Goleta