Montecito Library Hosting Wilderness Hiking Speaker Series

On four upcoming Wednesday evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Montecito Library is hosting the Wilderness Hiking Speaker Series, talks for all ages by local experts on hiking, backpacking and tracking in the Santa Barbara front and back country. Registration is not required.

This Wednesday, Feb. 20, local author and volunteer ranger James Wapotich will share his extensive experience in the local front and back country.

On Feb. 27, Bryan Conant, local cartographer and leader in the development of the new Condor Trail, will talk about his back country experiences.

Mark Kresky will speak on March 6 about his book, Field Guide to Animal Tracks and Scat of California, and about the adventure of tracking in the local area and beyond. And on March 13, Paul Cronshaw and Rik Christensen will give a light-weight backpacking demonstration, showing how two experienced backpackers can help us lighten our loads.

The Montecito Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. It is located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas is a supervisor for the Montecito Library.