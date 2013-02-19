Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Library Hosting Wilderness Hiking Speaker Series

By Jody Thomas for the Montecito Library | February 19, 2013 | 7:12 p.m.

On four upcoming Wednesday evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Montecito Library is hosting the Wilderness Hiking Speaker Series, talks for all ages by local experts on hiking, backpacking and tracking in the Santa Barbara front and back country. Registration is not required.

This Wednesday, Feb. 20, local author and volunteer ranger James Wapotich will share his extensive experience in the local front and back country.

On Feb. 27, Bryan Conant, local cartographer and leader in the development of the new Condor Trail, will talk about his back country experiences.

Mark Kresky will speak on March 6 about his book, Field Guide to Animal Tracks and Scat of California, and about the adventure of tracking in the local area and beyond. And on March 13, Paul Cronshaw and Rik Christensen will give a light-weight backpacking demonstration, showing how two experienced backpackers can help us lighten our loads.

The Montecito Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. It is located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito. For more information about this speaker series, call library supervisor Jody Thomas at 805.969.5063 or click here.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas is a supervisor for the Montecito Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 