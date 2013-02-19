Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Paul Willis to Host Final Events as Santa Barbara’s Poet Laureate

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 19, 2013 | 9:05 p.m.

Paul Willis, a professor of English at Westmont College, will host the winter reading of the Santa Barbara Poetry Series from 7 to 8:15 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Contemporary Arts Forum, 653 Paseo Nuevo.

Paul Willis
Paul Willis

Poets Kyli Sessions, Kurt Brown and Catherine Abbey Hodges will read selected works of their poetry. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is a 20-year-old tradition in Santa Barbara, featuring both local and visiting poets,” Willis said.

Sessions, an aspiring poet from Seattle, will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in English from Westmont. In the fall of 2011, she interned in San Francisco with 826 National, a nonprofit that seeks to integrate creative writing into urban education.

She spent last summer teaching poetry to local youth on the Westside of Santa Barbara, and compiled their whimsical poems in an exclusive literary journal, The Talking Brain.

Hodges, a Santa Barbara native, is a professor of English at Porterville College. She is the author of All the While, a chapbook published by Finishing Line Press. Her poems have appeared in print and online venues, including The Southern Review, Verse Daily, Christian Century, Canary and Into the Teeth of the Wind.

Brown, founder of the Aspen Writers’ Conference (now the Aspen Writers’ Foundation), has authored six chapbooks and six full-length collections of poetry, including his latest, Time-Bound from Tiger Bark Press. He is currently an editor for the online journal MEAD: The Magazine of Literature and Libations and has edited 10 anthologies of poetry.

Willis will host the spring reading of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the CAF, ending a two-year term as Santa Barbara poet laureate. The reading will feature his successor, who will be named in late March and installed by the Santa Barbara City Council on April 2.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 