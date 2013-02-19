Santa Barbara City Fire Promotes Jim Bryden to Operations Chief

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy has announced the appointment of 33-year department veteran Jim Bryden as operations division chief.

In his new role, Bryden will supervise the Operations, Training, and Aircraft Rescue & Firefighting Operations of the department.

Bryden will be managing four battalion chiefs and overseeing eight stations staffed by 94 personnel.

He has been instrumental in the development of the department’s Urban Search & Rescue Team and Truck Company training. He has served as a board member and president of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association and has been an active participant in the California Firefighter Olympic Games.

He is a native of Santa Barbara who attended local schools and has been with the department since 1979.

Bryden, with his wife, Bridget, and family make their home in Santa Barbara.

— Gary Pitney is a captain and public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.