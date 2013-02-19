Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Tim Taylor: Dos and Don’ts for Preparing to Buy a Home

By Tim Taylor | February 19, 2013 | 5:30 p.m.

If you’re considering purchasing a home, here’s what you need to do.

Tim Taylor
Tim Taylor

Make a list of items most important to you. For example, the type of home: a single- or multi-family unit, the number of rooms, the location and the proximity to schools, if you have or plan to have children.

Also, think about how long you want to reside in the home. Increasingly, homebuyers tend to move in and then move up.

Prepare yourself financially. Avoid any major purchases until after closing, regardless of your credit standing. Any increase in debt-to-income ratio reduces your purchasing power. Things such as an expensive monthly car payment could make a bank decide you cannot afford the home.

Also, you want to preserve any cash reserves you have. Banks prefer a consistent cash cushion of approximately three times the amount of your monthly payment. Review your credit reports at the major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) and search for anomalies. Avoid consolidating bills and closing credit cards.

This can lessen your cumulative credit history and lower your FICO score. Don’t change jobs. Lenders prefer that you’ve been working at least two years for your current employer.

Get the necessary paperwork in place. When you apply for a loan, you’ll be asked to provide the last three months of deposit account statements for bank accounts, stock or mutual fund accounts, pensions and other retirement accounts such as a 401(k), IRA or ROTH IRA. Other important documents include tax returns and W-2 forms for the last two years and, if applicable, divorce papers. If you’re renting, prepare copies of the last 12 months of rent payments.

Get pre-approved for your loan before you begin house hunting. Pre-approval will determine how much home you can purchase. It will also increase your bargaining position. Getting pre-approved sets you apart and signals to the real estate agent and the home seller that you are dedicated and serious, and can afford the home you want.

If you would like to learn more about preparing to purchase a home and getting pre-approved, please call me today at 805.898.4222 or click here.

Tim Taylor is an area manager for Prospect Mortgage.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 