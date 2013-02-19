UCSB Faculty Member David Weld Awarded Sloan Research Fellowship

David Weld, an assistant professor of physics at UC Santa Barbara, is among this year’s winners of Sloan Research Fellowships from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

He is one of 126 fellowship winners announced last Thursday by the Sloan Foundation.

The two-year fellowships are awarded to researchers in recognition of distinguished performance and a unique potential to make substantial contributions to their fields. In the last eight years, Sloan Fellowships have been awarded to 16 UCSB faculty members.

“It’s very exciting to be recognized with a Sloan Research Fellowship,” Weld said. “The fellowship will be a great help in building up my group’s research program in ultracold atomic physics. Previous Sloan fellows have certainly set a high bar for scientific achievement, so we have our work cut out for us.”

Sloan Fellows may use their two-year, $50,000 grants to pursue whatever lines of inquiry are of most interest to them, and they are permitted to use fellowship funds in a variety of ways to further their research.

Funds are awarded directly to the Fellow’s institution. This year’s winners are drawn from 58 colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.

The fellowships are awarded in seven scientific fields –– physics, chemistry, mathematics, neuroscience, computer science, economics, and evolutionary and computational molecular biology. Since the program began in 1955, the Sloan Foundation has awarded nearly $119 million in support of more than 4,200 early-career researchers.

Administered and funded by the Sloan Foundation, the fellowships are awarded in close cooperation with the scientific community. To qualify, candidates must first be nominated by their peers, and are subsequently selected by an independent panel of senior scholars.

Click here for a complete list of winners.