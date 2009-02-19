Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Goleta Lady Bulls Shake ... and Bake, Too

Bake sale at Goleta Boys & Girls Club raises money for team uniforms and gym bags.

By Norman Lowe | February 19, 2009 | 10:09 p.m.

Having a sweet time at their recent bake sale were Goleta Lady Bulls coach Norman Lowe and players Brandy Jimenez, Jordyn Lilly, Hallie Magee, Gwennie McInnes, Nicole Rea, Cassandra Sanchez, Maisie Schulman and Devan Staggs.
Having a sweet time at their recent bake sale were Goleta Lady Bulls coach Norman Lowe and players Brandy Jimenez, Jordyn Lilly, Hallie Magee, Gwennie McInnes, Nicole Rea, Cassandra Sanchez, Maisie Schulman and Devan Staggs. (Emily Hart-Roberts photo)

Sweets and treats were aplenty at the inaugural Goleta Lady Bulls’ bake sale. The fifth- and sixth-grade girls traveling basketball team held its sale earlier this month at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. Players, parents and coaches were present as this was the girls’ first venture into fundraising.

“These girls have great camaraderie and are really motivated on and off the court,” said Brea McInnes, who coordinated the event.

Each girl made goodies to donate for the bake sale that ran during the club’s league play. McInnes, whose daughter, Gwennie, is a Lady Bull, noted that the proceeds from the sale would help to purchase new uniforms and matching gym bags. About $200 was raised.

“It was a delicious way to raise funds for their much beloved team,” she said.

The Lady Bulls would also like to thank the Goleta Boys & Girls Club for hosting the event.

In addition to McInnes, the Lady Bulls players are Brandy Jimenez, Jordyn Lilly, Hallie Magee, Nicole Rea, Cassandra Sanchez, Maisie Schulman and Devan Staggs.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 