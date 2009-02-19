Goleta Lady Bulls Shake ... and Bake, Too

Sweets and treats were aplenty at the inaugural Goleta Lady Bulls’ bake sale. The fifth- and sixth-grade girls traveling basketball team held its sale earlier this month at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. Players, parents and coaches were present as this was the girls’ first venture into fundraising.

“These girls have great camaraderie and are really motivated on and off the court,” said Brea McInnes, who coordinated the event.

Each girl made goodies to donate for the bake sale that ran during the club’s league play. McInnes, whose daughter, Gwennie, is a Lady Bull, noted that the proceeds from the sale would help to purchase new uniforms and matching gym bags. About $200 was raised.

“It was a delicious way to raise funds for their much beloved team,” she said.

The Lady Bulls would also like to thank the Goleta Boys & Girls Club for hosting the event.

In addition to McInnes, the Lady Bulls players are Brandy Jimenez, Jordyn Lilly, Hallie Magee, Nicole Rea, Cassandra Sanchez, Maisie Schulman and Devan Staggs.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.