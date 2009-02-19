St. Raphael School Dons Denim & Diamonds for Auction

The silent auction begins at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 6:45 p.m. A formal sit-down gourmet dinner will begin at 7 p.m. During dinner there will be a live auction with exciting items such as studio tickets and a round-trip flight to a taping of the Oprah Winfrey show, trips to Bass Lake, Cancun and Brazil, and gourmet dinner parties.
All auction funds support St. Raphael School’s high-quality academic, fine arts and extra-curricular programs, and in a very real sense are an investment in one of our most precious community assets, our young people.
Founded in 1963, St. Raphael School, 160 St. Joseph St., is dedicated to serving the individual learning style of each child in an inclusive environment. Scholarship assistance to qualified families is available. St. Raphael School exceeds all national, state and Catholic educational standards, and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Click here for more information or call 805.967.2115.
To purchase auction tickets or for more information, contact Stephanie Carty at 805.450.8998 or e-mail [email protected]
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.