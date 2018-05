St. Raphael School Dons Denim & Diamonds for Auction

St. Raphael School will hold its Denim & Diamonds 21st Annual Auction on Feb. 28 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The silent auction begins at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 6:45 p.m. A formal sit-down gourmet dinner will begin at 7 p.m. During dinner there will be a live auction with exciting items such as studio tickets and a round-trip flight to a taping of the Oprah Winfrey show, trips to Bass Lake, Cancun and Brazil, and gourmet dinner parties.

All auction funds support St. Raphael School’s high-quality academic, fine arts and extra-curricular programs, and in a very real sense are an investment in one of our most precious community assets, our young people.

Founded in 1963, St. Raphael School, 160 St. Joseph St., is dedicated to serving the individual learning style of each child in an inclusive environment. Scholarship assistance to qualified families is available. St. Raphael School exceeds all national, state and Catholic educational standards, and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Click here for more information or call 805.967.2115.

To purchase auction tickets or for more information, contact Stephanie Carty at 805.450.8998 or e-mail [email protected]

Kristin Quezada is a St. Raphael School parent.