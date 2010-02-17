Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Anniversary Exhibit on Display at Artamo Gallery

The Santa Barbara gallery marks five years with 'Project A 5'

By Artamo Gallery | February 17, 2010 | 1:44 p.m.

A special five-year anniversary exhibit, titled “Project A 5,” is now open at the Artamo Gallery, 11 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and every first Thursday until 8 p.m.

“Project A 5” is a special anniversary show celebrating five years of Artamo Gallery.

More than a dozen gallery artists, including Pollock-Krasner and Prize of Rome Award winners, together with four selected guest artists, created special works for the occasion using their artistic interpretation of the five-year anniversary theme, including a unique 10-piece series of pigment prints by digital and moviemaking artist Metrov.

Works by the following artists are on display: Janet Bothne of Santa Monica, Agustin Castillo of San Jose and Mexico, Agnes Csiszar of Los Angeles, Patrick Dintino of El Cerrito, Peggy Ferris of Montecito, Madeline Garrett of Santa Barbara, John Goetz of Santa Monica, Françoise Issaly of Montreal, Canada, Tamar Kander of Nashville, Ind., Michael Kessler of Santa Fe, N.M, Elana Kundell of Newbury Park, Dan Levin of Santa Barbara, Metrov of Goleta, Jack Mohr of Santa Barbara, Michael Moon of Los Angeles, Taraneh Mozafarian of Woodland Hills, Julia Pinkham of Oxnard, Jack Reilly of Oxnard, Mick Reinman of Ojai, Michelle Williams of Houston, Tex., and Norton Wright of Sherman Oaks.

Artamo Gallery is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Dealers Association.

For more information, click here, call 805.568.1400 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
