Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara to Help Family in Need

By dining out at participating restaurants on March 3 you can help donations roll in

By Leon Lewandowski for Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara | February 20, 2011 | 9:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s generous spirit will be on the menu from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 with a benefit called Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara.

Rudy Carlos and his daughters.
Rudy Carlos and his daughters. (Leon Lewandowski photo)

The event is a benefit for a local family: Rudy Carlos and his four daughters. Carlos has leukemia and the family lost their home and van earlier this month. They’re getting back up on their feet but the benefit is being organized to get them more support.

You do not have to donate money or time. All you have to do is go out to eat. It’s that simple. There are terrific restaurants in town that want to help with this event. And, they’ve been told that Santa Barbara is NOT GOING TO EAT AT HOME on March 3. So, help keep this promise. If you go out to eat at one of the participating restaurants, they will donate 20 percent of the proceeds for those three hours to the family’s fund at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Participating restaurants include:

» Cody’s Cafe, 4898 Hollister Ave., 805.683.5141

» Fresco Café, 3987-B State St., 805.967.6037

» Jungle George Grill, 5722 Calle Real, 805.845.3333

» Kingston’s Candy Co., 3425 State St., 805.898.3900

» Pizza Mizza, 104 S. Hope Ave., 805.564.3900

» Taffy’s Pizza, 2026 De la Vina St., 805.687.3083

» Wahoo’s Fish Taco, 511 State St., 805.966.1586

Click here for more information on participating restaurants or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

And please spread the word to your family, friends and co-workers.

— Leon Lewandowski represents Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 