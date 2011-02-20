Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara to Help Family in Need

By dining out at participating restaurants on March 3 you can help donations roll in

Santa Barbara’s generous spirit will be on the menu from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 with a benefit called Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara.

The event is a benefit for a local family: Rudy Carlos and his four daughters. Carlos has leukemia and the family lost their home and van earlier this month. They’re getting back up on their feet but the benefit is being organized to get them more support.

You do not have to donate money or time. All you have to do is go out to eat. It’s that simple. There are terrific restaurants in town that want to help with this event. And, they’ve been told that Santa Barbara is NOT GOING TO EAT AT HOME on March 3. So, help keep this promise. If you go out to eat at one of the participating restaurants, they will donate 20 percent of the proceeds for those three hours to the family’s fund at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Participating restaurants include:

» Cody’s Cafe, 4898 Hollister Ave., 805.683.5141

» Fresco Café, 3987-B State St., 805.967.6037

» Jungle George Grill, 5722 Calle Real, 805.845.3333

» Kingston’s Candy Co., 3425 State St., 805.898.3900

» Pizza Mizza, 104 S. Hope Ave., 805.564.3900

» Taffy’s Pizza, 2026 De la Vina St., 805.687.3083

» Wahoo’s Fish Taco, 511 State St., 805.966.1586

Click here for more information on participating restaurants or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

And please spread the word to your family, friends and co-workers.

— Leon Lewandowski represents Eat Your Heart Out, Santa Barbara.