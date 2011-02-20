Giovanni Martinez Earns Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month Honors

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Giovanni Martinez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for February 2011.

Martinez was nominated by his teacher, Aaron Gillen, who recognized his hard work and dedication to school work and his good attendance.

Positive acknowledgement and a plaque is given to the student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School.

This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.