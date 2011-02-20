Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Perfect Timing for a Freeway Epiphany

Sometimes, the best route is to have the drive to just let go

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | February 20, 2011 | 8:18 p.m.

Because of the way I was raised, I was cursed with being a perfectionist. Everything I ever did had to be perfect or I felt unsatisfied with myself. No room for error. Must be perfect every time. Of course, that was a no-win situation because I got only self-deprecation when I failed and no reward when I was perfect because that was what was expected of me.

Then one day I had a freeway epiphany that changed all that. It happened while I was working at a job that was about 75 Los-Angeles-freeway miles from home. That meant, of course, about 4½ hours of freeway driving every day to and from work. (It was not what you’d call a pleasant experience.)

At the time I was the general manager of a small manufacturing company that did contract work for all the major aerospace companies in the area. The work was satisfying most of the time. The major exceptions were the occasional times when a job went wrong for a quality issue and that meant a loss to the company and a threat to our accreditation with the customer. That was an extremely worrisome situation both for the company and for me personally.

On this particular day, one of those situations had occurred earlier and I was very worried about it as I sat in stop-and-go traffic on the way home. I was sure I was going to have a restless, sleepless night.

Suddenly I had an internal dialogue with myself that became my epiphany, and it went like this:

“Didn’t we have a situation almost exactly like this about three months ago? And weren’t you just as worried about it then as you are now?”

“Yes, we did.”

“What company was it?”

“I can’t remember.”

“What was the exact situation?”

“I can’t remember.”

And try as hard as I could, I couldn’t remember any of the details of the prior situation. Then it hit me:

“If you can’t remember that situation that was only a few months ago, you won’t remember this one if you wait a month or so.”

That realization was the most calming and stress-relieving moment I have ever had. It was as if I had laid down a huge bag of rocks I had been carrying around with me. I never again let myself get so worked up over a work situation. And from that moment on, I gave myself permission to not always have to be perfect all the time.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 