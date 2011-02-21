Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Suffering a Bout of Bieber Fever

The symptoms of teen idolatry are either serious or delirious

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | February 21, 2011 | 12:40 a.m.

She: I’m not a tweenage girl, but I’ve still got the Bieber Fever. Can we go see the movie tonight?

Z: That sounds great. Give me just one moment to stuff my ears with wolverines and gouge my eyes out with a fork.

She: Koss said the same thing, only it was more like, “You’ve got to be kidding, Mom.”

Z: Our kid has musical standards. They probably include something about music.

She: Justin Bieber was the only act Koss insisted we fast forward through on the Grammys — and that includes Barbra Streisand.

Z: He makes me proud.

She: When Koss went to bed I watched Bieber without him. Just out of curiosity. You know, to see what all the fuss is about.

Z: Prevaricate much?

She: Baby, baby, the boy is adorable.

Z: I assume that’s some sort of a musical joke involving a Bieber song lyric, but ... eww.

She: You’re just like Koss. Neither one of you gets the teen heartthrob thing.

Z: I’m afraid I let my subscription to Tiger Beat lapse. And — not that there’s anything wrong with it — I feel a certain paternal glow that Koss isn’t oohing and ahhing over the Bieb.

She: Teen idols are the best first boyfriends in the world. They’re cute, they’re talented, they’re rich, they have great hair — and best of all, because the relationship is totally fictional, they can never hurt you.

Z: Now that’s safe sex. And again — eww.

She: Mostly he reminds me of my own childhood heartthrobs: a cross between a young David Cassidy and a young Donny Osmond. Dreamy.

Z: Why do they all look like little lesbians? Besides, I always preferred Danny Partridge over David, and Marie over Donny. Both were much funnier.

She: David Cassidy is actually back in the zeitgeist. I Think I Love You, a new book by Allison Pearson, imagines the life of a love struck Cassidy fan.

Z: I read about that, and found the best part of that book in the afterward.

She: You read it?

Z: I read about it. The author, a real-life Cassidy fan, got to interview him. She asked, “David Cassidy, was your favorite color brown?” Cassidy: “Brown? Never. No.” Pearson: “For 18 months I wore nothing but brown because I read in a magazine it was your favorite color.” Cassidy (explodes with laughter): “Allison, it was all made up!”

She: That’s so sad. And brown of all colors. Purple is Justin Bieber’s favorite color.

Z: I think you missed the point. These heartthrobs are totally creations, designed to be unthreatening and adorable. They’re like boy unicorns.

She: I think you don’t get it. How cute was it when Chord Overstreet had “the Justin Bieber Experience” on Glee last week? How can you resist that?

Z: Wolverines and forks.

She: I thought about becoming a super fan. Even visited the Bieber Fever Web site. But it’s $8.99 a month and that just seemed wrong.

Z: Yeah. It was the price that made it sick and wrong.

She: Too bad Koss has that cowlick. Otherwise he could be the next Justin Bieber. Can you imagine, our baby on the cover of Lisa Simpson’s “Nonthreatening Boys Magazine”?

Z: Yes, our child a pop-star. What could possibly go wrong? Aside from being a child actor, I could imagine nothing healthier.

She: I think you’re jealous.

Z: I can honestly say that of all my unrealistic fantasy lives, being a teen pop star has never, ever been one of them.

She: When it comes to Justin Bieber, I’ve learned that you should never say never.

Z: Yes dear.

— Share your Bieber fever with .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 