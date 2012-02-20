Bacara Resort & Spa Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Oscars Party

Sunday's viewing event is free; plus, dress the part for a chance to win a hotel stay and dinner for two

Slip into your best dress or tuxedo. Bacara Resort & Spa is rolling out the red carpet and inviting guests to an evening of glitz and glamour, otherwise known as Bacara’s Oscars Party.

Join us at the resort from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 and enjoy your very own red carpet moment, movie popcorn, candy and a comfortable seat in Bacara’s very own Screening Room to watch the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

To toast the winners, a cash bar will be set up in the Director’s Lounge, just outside the Screening Room. Dress to the nines in your most Oscar-worthy outfit and enter Bacara’s “Best Dressed Contest” for a chance to win a two-night stay at the resort and dinner for two at Miró.

For those making the trek to Hollywood for the big event, Bacara’s Oscars Party is the next best place to be! This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and will fill up. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Bacara Resort & Spa is a luxury retreat set on two miles of beach along the pristine California coastline just a five-minute drive from the Santa Barbara Airport. The resort features 305 lavish guestrooms and 49 specialty suites, each with either a private balcony or patio with ocean, garden or mountain views. A 42,000-square-foot, full-service spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility offers a variety of pampering treatments and services. In addition, there are three zero-edge saline swimming pools, a kids club, and a comprehensive selection of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking and stargazing.

The resort features an assortment of culinary options — from casual, to healthy organic to fine dining at its three distinct dining venues. An expansive wine cellar housing more than 12,000 bottles showcases wines from around the world and the region.

Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. For more information, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.