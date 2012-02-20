Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:03 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Bacara Resort & Spa Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Oscars Party

Sunday's viewing event is free; plus, dress the part for a chance to win a hotel stay and dinner for two

By Jennifer Guess for Bacara Resort & Spa | February 20, 2012 | 6:32 p.m.

Slip into your best dress or tuxedo. Bacara Resort & Spa is rolling out the red carpet and inviting guests to an evening of glitz and glamour, otherwise known as Bacara’s Oscars Party.

Join us at the resort from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 and enjoy your very own red carpet moment, movie popcorn, candy and a comfortable seat in Bacara’s very own Screening Room to watch the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

To toast the winners, a cash bar will be set up in the Director’s Lounge, just outside the Screening Room. Dress to the nines in your most Oscar-worthy outfit and enter Bacara’s “Best Dressed Contest” for a chance to win a two-night stay at the resort and dinner for two at Miró.

For those making the trek to Hollywood for the big event, Bacara’s Oscars Party is the next best place to be! This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and will fill up. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Bacara Resort & Spa is a luxury retreat set on two miles of beach along the pristine California coastline just a five-minute drive from the Santa Barbara Airport. The resort features 305 lavish guestrooms and 49 specialty suites, each with either a private balcony or patio with ocean, garden or mountain views. A 42,000-square-foot, full-service spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility offers a variety of pampering treatments and services. In addition, there are three zero-edge saline swimming pools, a kids club, and a comprehensive selection of outdoor activities including hiking, mountain biking and stargazing.

The resort features an assortment of culinary options — from casual, to healthy organic to fine dining at its three distinct dining venues. An expansive wine cellar housing more than 12,000 bottles showcases wines from around the world and the region.

Bacara Resort & Spa is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. For more information, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 