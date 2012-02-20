Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:56 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Food from the Heart, Coastal Quilters Guild Team Up to Comfort, Support Homebound Residents

Hand-stitched quilted placements, each with a heart, accompany homemade meals delivered to 130 South Coast clients

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 20, 2012 | 8:37 p.m.

The ongoing work of the Food from the Heart organization was enhanced recently through collaboration with the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara & Goleta.

Food from the Heart prepares and delivers homemade meals weekly to 130 homebound South Coast residents who are going through some kind of medical crisis or are recovering from surgery or illness. An added benefit is that the prepared food gives a much-needed respite to family and/or caregivers.

Last week, each grocery bag, carefully packed with prepared meals for up to four days, had an additional homemade treat — an enclosed one-of-a-kind, hand-stitched quilted placement. Although all were different, each had a heart sewn on it. The placements also had a hangar, so they could be hung on the wall, often near the patient’s bed.

Click here for a Noozhawk Pinterest board with more photos.
Click here for a Noozhawk Pinterest board with more photos.

“These placements were literally pieces of art,” said Kelli Onnen, an organizer for Food from the Heart. “For a lot of our clients, we are their only connection to the outside world. The placements were so well-received. To a homebound patient, it meant that somebody really cared and that someone took the time to create something beautiful for them. Everyone took them out and put them to use. The response was amazing, even the men. They were all so thankful and so happy.”

The Coastal Quilters Guild has 275 members whose fingers fly — helping out in quiet ways all over the community. All of their quilting projects are donated to nonprofits. The projects are considered and approved by the group. Past quilts have benefited St. Vincent’s, the Community Action Commission, seniors, the poor, the underserved and teenage mothers.

The quilters are an active group. More than 100 members show up for meetings, held on the second Thursday of the month at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, to listen to an educational speaker on some aspect of quilting or sewing. There are also “Open Sew” events at the Goleta Valley Community Center in which it’s “bring your own machine” and quilters sew together as a group. Quilters also sew at home on the approved community project quilts. In addition, 12 satellite groups work at home or at adult education classes. There are few idle hands in this group!

Barbara MacCallum, one of the chairwomen who presents quilting projects for the group to consider, says the group has helped thousands of people in the community over the years.

Last week’s Valentine’s Day food packages from Food from the Heart included the handmade placements as well as donations of biscotti and candy packages.

The number of clients served by Food from the Heart is limited to 130 because of the space and physical limitations of the kitchen space, which is donated by Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on North La Cumbre Road. Tuesdays are dedicated to just food preparation, and the prepared food is cooked, packaged and delivered on Wednesdays. A cadre of 65 volunteers either prepare, cook, package or deliver 130 meals daily 52 weeks a year.

“On a budget of just $165,000 a year, we provide 6,760 meals, which typically lasts four days due to the diminished appetites of people who are ill,” Onnen said. “That is 27,040 days of food or $6 a day to feed a homebound patient.”

Clients referred by different organizations, such as Hospice of Santa Barbara, Cottage Hospital, a dialysis center, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care as well as self-referrals.

“We usually have a waiting list of 10 clients,” said Onnen, a volunteer for more than eight years. “We do everything we can to serve them as quickly as possible.”

The menu depends on what is available and low-cost. The menu always includes a quart of fresh-made soup (soup is easy to digest and is nourishing for ill patients), a casserole (macaroni and cheese, lasagna, tamale pie, brown rice/lemon chicken), plus roasted vegetables, ham salad, green salad, fresh fruit and a dessert. Most food comes as donations from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and community gardens. For this reason, the menu changes every week.

Nutritionist and chef Robin Monroe identifies the food for the week and then makes up the menu and recipes. The ingredients are highly nutritious. This week’s menu included fresh yams, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower; the soup was turkey chili with corn.

“We usually have to buy meat, spices and oils, which are rarely donated. But our biggest cost is for containers. We spend nearly $25,000 a year on plastic containers. Because we are serving people who are sick, they can’t be reused,” Onnen said. “Our biggest donors are Jordano’s, Whole Foods, Community West Bank and an anonymous donor who pays for a $500 food credit for milk at the Foodbank for us.

“Ninety percent of our clients are low income. Our parameter is illness. If they are sick, we feed them. Our clients are very sweet. Sometimes we receive donations of $10 a week from clients who are receiving food — they are so thankful. Or a grateful son or daughter. We would like to see more money coming in. We are not a big and shiny nonprofit. We pretty much fly under the radar. Some foundations help us. Our database has only 400 people on it.

“I have volunteered for many years. It feeds my soul. This is the best thing I do every week.. It is instant gratification; I know it is appreciated and making a difference in peoples’ lives.”

For more information on Food from the Heart, click here or call Robin Monroe, executive chef and director, at 805.898.3981. Click here for more information on the Coastal Quilters Guild.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Noozhawk on Pinterest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 