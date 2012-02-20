Travel Across the Globe with Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday in March

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The March 1 event will include more than 35 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Step outside the gorgeous Santa Barbara bubble to travel across the globe this 1st Thursday for an evening of faraway places, art and fun. Various participating locations will offer a little taste of what the world has to offer with highlights of unique cultures and places.

Begin your evening voyage at Sullivan Goss-An American Gallery to view “Search for the Source” with paintings of the Nile and beyond by Lockwood de Forest. Drop into Ireland at The Book Den for an evening of Irish travel and music as Russ Doherty signs and discusses his book, The Quiet Man Fiddles: Musical Journeys in Ireland.

Continue your trek to the Channing Peake Gallery for an artist walk-through tour of “Threshold,” which focuses on the beauty of light flowing through water in the Trinity River in Northern California.

Venture on over to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for “Pasadena to Santa Barbara: A Selected History of Art in Southern California, 1951-1969” as you are taken through the works of local artists from Southern California alongside the work of influential modern and contemporary artists from other parts of the United States and Europe. Stretch your journey as you encounter La Arcada Court and adventure into Encanto for a special trunk show featuring hand-blocked textiles from India, Turkey and Morroco.

Carry on your worldly exploration as you head on over to the Jane Deering Gallery as Gina Wefel’s large abstractions are rooted in her painterly images of landscapes in California, Italy and France. Prolong the tour at the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum as New York-based artist Sarah Paul Ocampo spotlights Los Angeles in her performance “Happy Foot, Sad Foot.”

Conclude your night of cultural crossings at the Brooks Institute Gallery 27, where photographer Nick Brandt presents his exhibit “On This Earth, A Shadow Falls.” Brandt founded the Big Life Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of East Africa’s wildlife and ecosystems.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Stop by the corner of Anapamu and State streets to listen to sounds from across the globe. Multi-award-winning songwriter Vic Moraga will perform an array of world music such as jazz and blues, instrumentals, contemporary, reggae, rock, dance and more.

Ready for some high-energy fun? Head over to 900 State St. to witness something special as Panzumo will shake up State Street. Panzumo is a full-spectrum entertainment company that includes West African drum and dance, Bollywood, Djun Djun Mamas, Kododun (Taiko) drumming and more. Finish your night of travels at Paseo Nuevo Center Court as youth band Bad Jack will rock the house from 5 to 7 p.m.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on March 1. With more than 35 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.