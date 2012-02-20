Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:52 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Candidate Filings Filling Up Local Races for June Election

Redistricting puts some incumbents in new districts, but voters are still likely to find many familiar names on their ballots

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 20, 2012

Candidates have been filing their papers with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, and local races are filling up with prospective contenders for the June election.

With redistricting, many incumbents find themselves in new districts or cut off from some constituents, but the ballot is likely to be full of familiar names.

The filing period for candidacy ends March 9, and most potential candidates have already began fundraising. Once their nomination papers are filed with the county, they are forwarded to the Secretary of State’s Office to determine eligibility for the June ballot. Ballot determinations for candidates and initiatives won’t be complete until late March.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is running to represent California’s 24th Congressional District, as are Republicans Abel Maldonado and Christopher Mitchum. Incumbent Elton Gallegly isn’t running for re-election.

The South Coast is currently represented by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, but he plans to run for Congress instead of seeking re-election in the new 27th District, where he lives. Democrats Jason Hodge and Hannah-Beth Jackson are both aggressively campaigning and fundraising for the 19th District, which includes Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County.

Santa Barbara County is split into two Assembly districts, and the South Coast is in the 37th District along with northern Ventura County through Oxnard. First-term Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, represents the 35th District but has filed paperwork to run for the 37th District seat.

Each of the three Santa Barbara County supervisors with expiring terms are running for re-election.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal is facing a challenge from Santa Barbara resident Carole Lieff, Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr may once again be challenged by Los Olivos resident Steve Pappas, and Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray is likely to go up against Santa Maria resident Peter Adam.

