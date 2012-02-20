Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Army Veteran to Speak to Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club

Heidi Thiess will discuss 'Military Service, Patriotism and Conservatism' on Friday

By Rita Rink for the Santa Barbara Republican Women's Club, Federated | February 20, 2012 | 2:38 p.m.

“Military Service, Patriotism and Conservatism” will be the topic of a talk by U.S. Army veteran Heidi Thiess when she speaks to the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated (formerly known as the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club).

Thiess, who earned her jump wings at Airborne School, will speak in an event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

She enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 17-year-old freshman in college and served simultaneously in the U.S. Reserves and ROTC until her graduation and commissioning. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs with a specialty in Soviet politics and a minor in military science before continuing her service overseas.

Since her separation from military service, Thiess has remained active in veterans’ advocacy and politics, with a focus on sovereignty and national security issues. She is a founding cadre member of the national veterans group the Gathering of Eagles. She owns a small firearms business, specializing in home defense and self-protection for women.

Reservations for the luncheon, which begins with registration at 11:30 a.m., may be made by calling 805.500.6856 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Tickets prepaid by Thursday are $30, and are $35 at the door. Checks payable to SBRW may be mailed to SBRW, P.O. Box 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 