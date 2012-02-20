Army Veteran to Speak to Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club

“Military Service, Patriotism and Conservatism” will be the topic of a talk by U.S. Army veteran Heidi Thiess when she speaks to the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated (formerly known as the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club).

Thiess, who earned her jump wings at Airborne School, will speak in an event beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

She enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 17-year-old freshman in college and served simultaneously in the U.S. Reserves and ROTC until her graduation and commissioning. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international affairs with a specialty in Soviet politics and a minor in military science before continuing her service overseas.

Since her separation from military service, Thiess has remained active in veterans’ advocacy and politics, with a focus on sovereignty and national security issues. She is a founding cadre member of the national veterans group the Gathering of Eagles. She owns a small firearms business, specializing in home defense and self-protection for women.

Reservations for the luncheon, which begins with registration at 11:30 a.m., may be made by calling 805.500.6856 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Tickets prepaid by Thursday are $30, and are $35 at the door. Checks payable to SBRW may be mailed to SBRW, P.O. Box 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.