Santa Barbara Youth Council to Receive 2011 Youth Impact Award

The council is being recognized by the KIDS Network of Santa Barbara County for its long-standing volunteer services

By Susan Young for the City of Santa Barbara | February 20, 2012 | 1:23 p.m.

The KIDS Network of Santa Barbara County will recognize the City of Santa Barbara Youth Council as a recipient of the 2011 Youth Impact Awards on Feb. 29.

The free awards celebration will be held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

This award celebrates the contribution of young people in the county who have made a significant positive impact on their community. The public is invited to attend.

The Santa Barbara Youth Council, an advisory body for the city’s mayor and City Council, Parks and Recreation Commission and Parks & Recreation Department, is being recognized for its long-standing volunteer services, resilience and ability to transform challenging situations into positive results.

The Youth Council has collectively dedicated more than 2,000 hours annually toward community service projects, including programs and activities for the City of Santa Barbara, as well as collaborations with other nonprofit agencies such as Domestic Violence Solutions, the Coalition Against Gun Control, Endowment for Youth Committee, Friday Night Live and Future Leaders of America.

The Youth Council was recognized for its leadership and teamwork in the development and assistance with the creation of Skater’s Point and the Twelve35 Teen Center. The Youth Council was also instrumental in the creation of the City of Santa Barbara’s Social Host Ordinance, which holds party hosts responsible for underage drinking. The Youth Council is known for its lead in Youth Speak-Outs on issues such as suicide, teen rights and underage drinking.

The Youth Council has served the City of Santa Barbara and nearby cities since 1991. The leadership skills that council members develop along with their passion for community service stays with them: several have joined city boards as adults or joined community service programs in the cities where they attend college. The contributions the Council has made will definitely outlive the terms of any one Youth Council member; what it accomplishes annually has a long range impact on the community at large.

Also receiving 2011 Youth Impact Awards are Pete Chaconas and Matthew Wagonhurst. Receiving an honorable mention is Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission youth intern Michael Yi.

For more information or to RSVP to the awards ceremony, call 805.346.8356 or click here.

— Susan Young is a Neighborhood & Outreach Services supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
