Andrew Penso Elected to Board of Santa Barbara Education Foundation

By Marjon Souza for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | February 21, 2013

Andrew Penso

Andrew Penso, client advisor at Mission Wealth Management LLC, has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Mission Wealth Management is an independent financial planning and investment management firm with offices in Santa Barbara and Westlake Village.

Penso also manages the Mission Wealth financial planning department and is a member of the Investment Committee. He also participates in Mission Wealth Management’s marketing and business development efforts.

Penso received his bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting at the University of California at Santa Barbara. A strong believer in education, he recently obtained a master’s of science degree in financial planning to advance his education beyond his Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) designations.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 15,000 students in 22 schools from Goleta to Montecito.

For more information, call 805.284.9125.

— Marjon Souza is an intern at the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

