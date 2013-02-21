Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Americans Again Shine as Nobel Laureates

By Bill Cirone | February 21, 2013 | 1:04 a.m.

Five Americans won Nobel Prizes this year, garnering the prestigious awards in chemistry, physics and economics. We should all take pride in these achievements, continuing the tradition of U.S. dominance in so many categories.

In chemistry, the award was shared by Dr. Robert Lefkowitz, a professor at Duke University Medical School and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute researcher, and Dr. Brian Kobilka of the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Their work was honored for deciphering the communication system used by the human body to sense the outside world and send messages to cells — like speeding the heart when danger is near. Their research filled a major gap in understanding how cells work and respond to outside signals, and is helping the development of new drugs.

In physics, David Wineland of the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the University of Colorado, shared the award with a French researcher, who together developed techniques to look in on the most intimate relations between light and matter. Their work enables scientists to observe directly some of the most bizarre effects predicted by quantum laws, and could eventually lead to quantum computers and super accurate clocks.

“When we have better clocks, we have better navigation,” Dr. Wineland said.

In economics, Alvin Roth and Lloyd Shapley shared the award for their work on market design and matching theory, which related to how people and companies find and select one another in areas ranging from marriage, school choice, or jobs, to organ donations. Their work reveals a deeper understanding of how markets work and puts it to use for the practical benefit of humanity. Shapley broke new theoretical ground in the area and Roth developed concrete uses for it.

Roth, a former Harvard professor, recently accepted a new position at Stanford, and Shapley, a mathematician and economist long associated with game theory, is a professor emeritus at UCLA.

Every fall the Nobel Prize committee in Stockholm, Sweden, announces the newest Nobel winners. These brilliant, accomplished and hardworking individuals are wonderful role models for our young people. We should all do our part to help spread the facts of their accomplishments and our pride as a nation in having them represent us.

We salute them all for their contributions to modern knowledge. Once again, we applaud all the teachers they’ve had at every level throughout the years, who helped form the basis of knowledge that helped lead them to this exalted honor.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 