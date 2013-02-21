Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Falls to Thousand Oaks in Boys’ Tennis Season-Opener

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | February 21, 2013 | 1:17 a.m.

Cold and wind highlighted the non-league battle and season openers Wednesday for the Dos Pueblos and Thousand Oaks boys’ tennis teams at DP.

Although DP enjoyed wins the last two years, this year belonged to Thousand Oaks, who brought some heavy hitters in singles — senior Alex Solonin and freshman Jayden SIlpachai, both four-star recruits — and retained experienced two-star recruit Daniel Minami in doubles. Thousand Oaks came away with the win, 10-8.

Nonetheless, I am proud of our Chargers in their season-opening match. Each player stayed tough throughout each set and never gave up. In singles, Patrick Corpuz (three-star recruit) gave us two sets. Even though he was down 0-3 vs. Bernard Moon, he won six straight games to pull out the win. After that he faced off Silpachai and took him down 6-0.

As for doubles, we snagged six sets. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang almost swept all of their sets. They won two sets 6-0 and played close in their contest against Daniel Minami and Dylan Foster. The set seesawed and ended with a 6-4 win for Thousand Oaks. The duo of Greg Steigerwald and Ankush Khemani as well as Alex Yang and Andrew Tufenkian gained four more sets.

We appreciate the immense support of parents and other players who came out — all bundled up — to cheer for our team.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 2-1
Caleb Franzen 0-3
Quinn Hensley 0-3

Thousand Oaks Singles

Alex Solonin 3-0
Jayden Silpachai 2-1
Bernard Moon 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 2-1
Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1
Alex Yang/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1

Thousand Oaks Doubles

Daniel Minami/Dylan Foster 3-0
Zack Ackerman/Jed McGuigan 0-3
Brad KIng/Kyle Marik 0-2
Daniel Velarde/Kyle Vanlandingham 0-1

The Chargers head to Arroyo Grande next Tuesday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

