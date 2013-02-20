Garden Court Seniors Celebrate with Mardi Gras Tea Party

Garden Court residents were in high spirits as they gathered in vibrant masks and beads for a Mardi Gras-themed tea party in honor of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Unity Shoppe.

Residents enjoyed live music, drinks and hors d’oeuvres while certificates of appreciation were awarded to Frank Newton, executive director of RSVP, and Jan Hoffman, director of the Unity Shoppe, for the vital services they provide for the community.

Many of Garden Court’s 97 seniors, 62 years of age or older, are longtime Santa Barbara-area residents who worked all their lives serving the Santa Barbara community as laborers, nurses, business owners and teachers.

These residents are spending their golden years as an active part of the community they helped to shape and tend. Some residents have moved to Santa Barbara in more recent years to be closer to families who live here and to enjoy those relationships.

Garden Court is dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to connect with the community by bringing in groups to engage with the residents at Garden Court. Residents also participate in the Santa Barbara community in other ways, such as volunteering and fundraising for local charities.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Garden Court.