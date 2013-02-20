Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to Host Education Activist for Women of Inspiration Luncheon

Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria is hosting its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon on March 18.

The event honors local women leaders for their many accomplishments and contributions. This year’s inspirational honorees are Beth Cox, Dorothy Largay and Pamela Lewis.

Sarah Elizabeth Ippel is the courageous founder and executive director of the Academy for Global Citizenship, a Chicago public elementary school that opened in 2008, on the city’s underserved Southwest side. AGC’s mission is to empower children to become active global citizens by positively impacting their community and the world beyond.

Ippel will be the keynote speaker at the annual luncheon.

At 23 years old, Ippel submitted her first proposal to the Chicago Board of Education for AGC to a firm “no” along with some laughs from board members. The third proposal was the charm, and AGC received the big “yes” in October 2007.

The school’s mission is to empower students to positively impact the community and world beyond. In pursuit of this mission, AGC is committed to: serving the whole child; modeling academic excellence; developing inquirers; cultivating international awareness; fostering environmental stewardship and facilitating collaboration within the community.

Ippel makes no little plans, aims high and embraces audacious thinking. She believes the time is now to address our nation’s and world’s urgent demand for change in education, the environment and opportunities for women.

“Sarah Elizabeth absolutely embodies the Girls Inc. philosophy of strong, smart and bold,” said Nini Seaman, event co-chair and member of the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board of trustees. “We are delighted to have her join us in honoring women and girls from the community who share her courage and tenacity in achieving their own goals.”

For more information about the event, click here or call 805.684.6364.

— Jill Tyler is the director of development for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.