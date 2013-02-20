Library Training Course for Adult Literacy Tutors to Begin March 11

Volunteer to make a difference by tutoring a local adult. The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program seeks tutors to help adults with reading, writing, math and English language skills.

The next training for volunteers will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11. The four-session course will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, March 11-12 and March 18-19. The tutor training course will meet in the Townley Room at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Free tutoring helps adult learners reach their goals, including improving job skills, studying for the GED test or learning how to help their own children do homework. For the past 25 years, the library’s literacy program has offered no-cost, one-to-one, flexibly scheduled tutoring at all library branches.

New volunteers must take nine hours of tutor training before being matched with a learner, and tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring.

To sign up for the training course, call 805.564.5619 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Turn your passion for learning into a positive step — and help someone who wants to learn something new. Click here for more information.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.