Peabody Students Visit Big Buddies at Santa Barbara Junior High School

On Feb. 12, two Peabody Charter School fifth-grade teachers, Ms. Bumby and Ms. Beaudette, and their classes went to Santa Barbara Junior High to meet their Big Buddies (eighth-graders) and build gumdrop/toothpick bridges together using knowledge gained from multimedia curriculum and guest speakers.

Mr. Sneddon, a Santa Barbara Junior High School parent, spoke to the junior high classes about bridges from the perspective of a civil engineer.

“At our joint meeting of the students, we had architects, Mr. Sweeney and Mrs. Alvarado, in the role of consultants to the student groups,” Principal Lito Garcia said. “Students needed approval before they actually started building.

“Though some of the materials were eaten along the way, the students had a great time interacting with their buddies, explaining their ideas to professional architects, and problem solving.”

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.