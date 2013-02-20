Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Plow to Porch Organics Opening Second Location

By Grace Hodge for The Carey Group | February 20, 2013 | 5:48 p.m.

Patterson Plus Self-Storage is pleased to announce that Plow to Porch Organics at 3204 State St. will be adding a second location in Santa Barbara at 5329 Calle Real just off of North Patterson Avenue.

Plow to Porch provides a local organic/pesticide free produce delivery service to members who subscribe. It also sells local organic/pesticide free items at its State Street Market and now at Plow to Porch Express.

Plow to Porch’s mission is to make eating healthy fun and easy by simplifying the purchase of local fresh organic produce and other organic, local foods in order to inspire good nutrition.

Pam Plesons, president of Plow to Porch, said it will be taking over Twin Cups drive-up coffee and yogurt business in February. Plow to Porch will be adding its own touches by offering a drive-up seasonal fresh organic juice bar, fresh yogurt parfaits including local organic fruits, honey and granola, and organic oatmeal with hemp and flax seed infusions.

Customers may also recognize some other local products at Plow to Porch, such as the acorn flour cookies from The Chumash Cookie Company, Ocean Ranch Granola snack bags, Fat Uncles Organic sweet and savory almonds, and Rori’s Organic Ice Cream.

In addition, Plow to Porch’s produce delivery service members will now be able to pick up their orders at either location.

The Twin Cups full espresso bar will continue as usual for Twin Cups regular loyal clients. Twin Cups gift cards will be honored by Plow to Porch as well, and clients may still call Twin Cups phone number 805.964.1800 to continue to phone ahead for their coffee orders — but employees will answer “Plow to Porch Express!”

— Grace Hodge represents The Carey Group Inc.

