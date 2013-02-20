Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Named Finalist for Educators’ Hall of Fame Award

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | February 20, 2013 | 2:41 p.m.

Providence Hall is one of two schools named finalists for an outstanding school award presented by the California Educators’ Hall of Fame.

The other finalist is Oaks Christian in Thousand Oaks.

The schools are recognized for their impact on the students and the community, according to Darrin Parrent, president of the Hall of Fame.

Criteria include overall academic excellence, teacher proficiency at drawing the best from each student, and a positive impact on the surrounding community.

“Providence Hall is honored to be named one of the finalists for this award,” Head of School David O’Neil said. “What makes a school great is not bricks and mortar; it is teachers and students. Providence Hall’s success begins with our faculty, who are experienced educators, knowledgeable and passionate about their field of study, well-trained in the art of teaching, and compassionate and excited about the students they teach.”

The award winner will be announced June 22 at a Ventura County Educators’ Hall of Fame induction event at California Lutheran University.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

